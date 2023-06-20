wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Encryption an Important Cybersecurity Measure as per EU’s latest Child Sexual Abuse Proposal

As per the Union, encryption technologies are critical tools to safeguard the security of information

Published

The Council of the European Union recently prohibited the weakening or undermining of encryption measures online – as per the altered text of the prevention of child sexual abuse proposal. Acknowledging the role of encryption in cybersecurity measures, the added text to the proposal said that the “regulation shall not create any obligation to decrypt data.”

What is the prevention of child sexual abuse proposal?

Titled “Proposal for a Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council laying down rules to prevent and combat child sexual abuse” or simply the Regulation, the document specified rules to “prevent and address in a targeted, carefully balanced and proportionate manner the misuse of relevant information society services for online child sexual abuse in the internal market.”

Within the ambit of its scope, it also states that the Regulation “shall not prohibit, make impossible, weaken, circumvent or otherwise undermine cybersecurity measures, in particular encryption, including end-to-end encryption, implemented by the relevant information society services or by the users.”

STAY ON TOP OF TECH POLICY: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Encryption is critical for data protection: As per the Union, encryption technologies are “critical tools to safeguard the security of information within the Union as well as trust, accountability and transparency in the online environment.”

It argued that the Regulation should not adversely affect such measures since the weakening or circumventing of encryption could be “abused by malicious third parties.” This means that mitigation or detection measures should not hinder cybersecurity measures regardless of whether the data is processed at the user’s device before encryption or is in transit or stored by the service provider.

Why it matters: There is a longstanding tussle between law enforcement agencies across the globe and service providers on the topic of end-to-end encryption. One the one hand, those against encryption say such measures pose a hurdle to ensuring child safety. Others say encryption is essential to ensure privacy and protects users from malicious third parties. While some parts of the European continent seem to be working on policies that threaten encryption, the EU proposal has confirmed the importance of encryption in cybersecurity.

Other changes made to the Regulation

Age verification shall not involve biometric identification of users: Article 4 on risk mitigation added Clause 3a, which said, “any age verification measures shall not involve any profiling or biometric identification of users.”

The Union stated that age verification and age assessment measures may be based on profiling, biometric identification, age identification tools, etc., that process personal data. To keep the Regulation in compliance with the EU’s data protection standards and to avoid undermining cybersecurity measures, a set of conditions was suggested. The added text does not further elaborate on these conditions.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Service providers must include unique identifiers and metadata of users in reports: Changed provisions under Article 13 state that providers of hosting and interpersonal communications services must submit a report on child sexual abuse, including “unique identifiers of the user and metadata related to media files and communications.”

According to the footnotes, metadata is useful for investigative purposes and to identify a suspect of a child sexual abuse offence. It defined ‘metadata’ as non-content data referring to information about documents, files or communications.

“Metadata may include, depending on the case, information about the time and place of, and the devices used for, the creation or exchange of the documents, files or communications at issue and about any modifications made thereto,” said the footnote comment.

This post is released under a CC-BY-SA 4.0 license. Please feel free to republish on your site, with attribution and a link. Adaptation and rewriting, though allowed, should be true to the original.

Also Read:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ