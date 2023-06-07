wordpress blog stats
E-hospital malware attack: IT Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar denies the breach, while AIIMS confirms it

AIIMS also claimed that the attempt was “successfully thwarted” and the threat was “neutralised” by the team.

Published

A malware attack on the e-hospital software of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, was detected by the cyber-security systems in AIIMS on June 6, according to a tweet by the institute. The institute also claimed that the attempt was “successfully thwarted” and the threat was “neutralised” by the team. However, IT Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar tweeted yesterday denying the cyber-attack and made claims that do not look convincing enough. We discuss this below in the article.

 

AIIMS was hit by a major ransomware attack in November last year, which disrupted critical health services at the hospital and exposed the health data of millions of patients to severe data security risks. The latest news of the attack on the e-hospital server was first tweeted by Ashish Srivastava, The New Indian Express reporter, who stated that according to sources, the e-hospital software was inoperable since afternoon and a ‘virus found’ notification was displayed when someone tried to access it. The tweet by AIIMS came an hour after Srivastava’s tweet.

According to The New Indian Express report, registration, billing and other services were hit on Tuesday due to the suspected cyber-attack. AIIMS claimed in its tweet that the e-hospital services are now fully secure and are functioning normally.

 

Why it matters: Ransomware incidents have doubled in the country since 2020, as per data tabled in the Parliament in December last year. The AIIMS server attack in November exposed serious lapses in the cybersecurity system. But, the government has been claiming that the attack was a result of a conspiracy by foreign actors, thus shifting the focus away from critical questions on what is being done to avert such cyber-incidents in future. Also, given the threats looming over health infrastructure, whether or not the government declare health as a ‘critical sector’ is something that needs to be watched out.

Is E-hospital not on the internet?

IT Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar was quick to respond to the reporter’s tweet denying the cyber-attack. According to the minister, e-hospital is an internal application, which is not available for internet users. He claimed that an attempt by someone to access the portal generated the alert due to a security layer used by AIIMS and the same person circulated the screenshot of the error message displayed. The minister claimed this even after AIIMS stated that a malware attack was indeed detected in the software.

E-hospital data compromised in 2017: In 2017, Abhinav Srivastav, an Ola employee created an Aadhaar e-KYC verification application, which provided Aadhaar data verification by illegally accessing the UIDAI server. According to MediaNama’s report, the data was legally housed with an NIC server, but illegally accessed.

It was found that the app accessed UIDAI data through the e-hospital app and made UIDAI information available. MediaNama’s report found that the only eHospital app on the Google Play store was run by the government of India and listed by Mobile Seva, a government initiative for mobile governance. As per the description on the app, the e-hospital served as an online registration facility, was hosted on the cloud services of the National Informatics Centre and used the eKYC of Aadhaar to extract patient data.

Responding to the minister’s tweet, technologist Anivar Aravind was quick to point out the 2017 case when an Ola employee created an unofficial application for Aadhaar eKYC verification using the e-hospital application and its servers. Aravind highlighted that the eKYC app was using UIDAI API in the e-hospital backend and connecting it via the internet, which implies that the app is on the internet.

This post is released under a CC-BY-SA 4.0 license. Please feel free to republish on your site, with attribution and a link. Adaptation and rewriting, though allowed, should be true to the original.

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights.

