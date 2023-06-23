What’s the news: North Delhi cyber police station arrested three people for a work-from-home scam after they convinced a 38-year-old woman from Delhi to transfer INR 3.3 lakh to fake bank accounts, as per Inc42. The accused, Praveen Kumar, Monty and Gaurav, carried out a work-from-home scam - they offered people easy money by asking them to carry out easy tasks like liking YouTube videos. According to police, the woman said the group sent her a small amount of money first to encourage her to deposit a large amount of money to multiple bank accounts. Once she did so, the trio disappeared. With the help of call and financial records, the police traced the accused to Narela, where they recovered seven mobile phones, three chequebooks, 18 SIM cards and INR 2 Lakh in cash. The group also worked with a fourth person, Radhey, for bank account kits and SIM cards. Radhey paid the three INR 1 Lakh for each activated bank account and associated SIM card. Déjà vu? For many, the Delhi woman’s experience may be nothing new. Work-from-home scams have become common in the post-Covid era. Many readers may recollect coming across messages like these: As you can see in some of these examples, sometimes the message is the same but from different mobile numbers. What does this remind you of? For those tracking MediaNama’s recent events, you may remember Anand Venkatnarayan, a cybersecurity researcher and DeepStrat Co-Founder, talking about Fraud stack. Venkatnarayan had talked about how scammers loaned many IDs…
Delhi police arrests work-from-home scammers: Another example of how Fraud stack works
The police traced the accused to Narela, where they recovered seven mobile phones, three chequebooks, 18 SIM cards and INR 2 Lakh in cash.
