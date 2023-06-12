with inputs from Vallari Sanzgiri On June 11, the Fourth broke the news that a Telegram bot was leaking information about people who had received COVID-19 vaccination. The bot allowed one to simply enter someone’s phone number and receive details like the person’s Aadhar number, vaccination status, gender, and date of birth. Besides vaccination details, the bot was also revealing other private information such as Voter IDs, passport numbers, and details of family members. The leak is reported to be a result of the CoWIN portal where people’s vaccination details had been registered. The bot was reported to Telegram and has now been deactivated. Why it matters: Such a leak of private information reveals the presence of major vulnerabilities in India’s health data infrastructure - making a large population of the country (those who vaccinated themselves against COVID-19) susceptible to scams and identity theft. What did the data leak reveal? The bot allowed people to find information about many members of the parliament, including the chairperson of CoWIN (and also a key player in the development of Aadhaar), Ram Sewak Sharma. It is worth noting that Sharma didn’t use his Aadhaar card during the vaccination process. This was because his Aadhaar number had been used by someone else to get vaccinated, which creates doubts about the safety of Aadhaar numbers (Context: In 2021, Sharma had challenged Twitter user @kingslyj to show him how making his Aadhaar number public could be harmful). Ram Sewak Sarma, chairman of CoWin high power panel, didn't give his pet…
News
CoWIN data leaked: Telegram bot reveals Aadhaar number, vaccination status and other data of those vaccinated against COVID
This data breach comes at the same time as the G20 Development Ministers’ Meeting, where Sharma discussed Aadhaar and CoWIN
Latest Headlines
- CoWIN data leaked: Telegram bot reveals Aadhaar number, vaccination status and other data of those vaccinated against COVID June 12, 2023
- On India’s Internet Economy: 10 Talking points from the e-Conomy India report 2023 June 12, 2023
- ED issues notices to Xiaomi India and three banks for violating foreign exchange regulations June 12, 2023
- UNESCO discusses Intellectual Property in the Era of Generative AI, brings up questions on data ownership June 12, 2023
- Technology Belongs to Those who Consume and Innovate on It, No More One Shoe Fits All Model: Rajeev Chandrasekhar At Global DPI Summit June 12, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login