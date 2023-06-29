wordpress blog stats
Finance Ministry Rolls Back Changes Made to TCS for Foreign Remittances

There shall be no TCS for payments amounting to less than Rs. 7 lakhs per financial year per individual through any mode of payment, regardless of the purpose

Published

On June 28, India's Finance Ministry rolled back many of the changes it made earlier this year to the system of Tax Collection at Source (TCS) for foreign payments under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS). As it stands: 1. TCS doesn't apply for amounts less than ₹7 lakhs: There shall be no TCS for payments amounting to less than Rs. 7 lakhs per financial year per individual through any mode of payment, regardless of the purpose. Beyond the Rs. 7 lakhs threshold, TCS shall be: 0.5% (if remittance for education is financed by an education loan); 5% (in case of remittance for education or medical treatment); 20% for all other payments. Earlier: The Rs. 7 lakhs threshold existed in the old regime, but the government in February removed this threshold and imposed a 20% TCS on all foreign remittances, except for medical treatment and educational purposes. Before this change, there was only a TCS of 5% for amounts exceeding Rs. 7 lakhs per annum. 2. 5% TCS for overseas tour packages less than ₹7 lakhs: For all purchases of overseas tour packages, TCS shall be 5% for up to Rs 7 lakhs and 20% for above Rs 7 lakhs. Earlier: In the old regime, it was a flat 5% regardless of the amount, but the government changed this to 20% in February. 3. 20% for above ₹7 lakhs applies only from October 1: The 20% TCS applicable for foreign payments exceeding the ₹7 lakhs threshold, as noted in points 1 and…

