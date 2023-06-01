On May 29, the influencer platform Rigi announced that any financial influencer on the platform selling content pertaining to the securities market would have to be registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Rigi claims this measure will help create a safe and trustworthy platform for creators. What is Rigi: Rigi is a platform that allows creators to form private communities where they can share posts, paid courses, pay-to-view content, and one-on-one interactions. Why it matters: Rigi's decision to require SEBI license from financial influencers comes after SEBI last week issued an order against finfluencer PR Sundar for providing investment advice without proper registration. Other influencer platforms might also soon follow Rigi, making compliance harder for finfluencers. This rigor might be needed, given that, in some cases, these finfluencers provide bad or misleading financial advice, harming unsuspecting citizens. While Rigi has chosen to take a platform-wide action, individual creators have also been taking their content off social media channels, pages, and Telegram groups. Given that Rigi itself is not acting like a financial influencer, one must wonder why they decided to take this action. One possible reason could be the upcoming change in safe harbor protection. Based on the services Rigi offers, it falls under the purview of safe harbor protection which prevents intermediaries (such as social media platforms) from being held liable for the content posted by third parties on their service. But this protection will not last for long given that the Digital India Act,…
News
Sayonara to those without certification, says influencer platform Rigi to financial influencers
Rigi’s decision comes after SEBI last week issued an order against finfluencer PR Sundar for providing investment advice without proper registration.
Latest Headlines
- Meta to give advertisers more control using AI and content filters June 2, 2023
- Transparency Report: Here’s all Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Google had to say about user complaints in April June 2, 2023
- Views: Informed Consent—Fiction, Not Fact June 2, 2023
- Instagram explains how it ranks content on the platform June 2, 2023
- Here’s what online streaming industry thinks about Indian telecom regulator’s consultation on regulatory convergence June 2, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login