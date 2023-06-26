What’s the news: On June 26, the engineering services company L&T Technology Services (LTTS), announced that it has entered into a partnership with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) "to drive and enable global enterprises in their private 5G network deployments." Under the agreement, BSNL will provide the spectrum using a Public Land Mobile Network (PLMN, cellular network infrastructure that is designed and operated by a public telecommunications operator) or isolated allotment (allocation of a dedicated portion of the radio spectrum for specific use or purpose). On the other hand, LTTS will handle the deployment of equipment, applications, servers, technology, and software for integrating devices/sensors within the customer's ecosystem. The context of this partnership: Earlier this month, BSNL received 4G/5G spectrum allocation from the government. The company also received budgetary support worth ₹89,047.82 crores through which the government intends for BSNL to provide 4G coverage to villages and high-speed internet and services/spectrum for Captive Non-Public Networks (CNPN, networks set up by organizations for their private use). Why it matters: This partnership marks LTTS' entry into the 5G private network space, assuming the role of a master system integrator (entity responsible for coordinating and overseeing the integration of various systems and technologies within a project). According to the company, the deployment of private 5G networks can help companies unlock the full potential of technologies such as Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and the Internet of Things (IoT) across various sectors, including healthcare, education, and manufacturing. When the Department of Telecommunications (DoT)…
BSNL and L&T enter into a partnership to launch 5G networks for enterprises
While BSNL will provide the spectrum, LTTS will handle the deployment of equipment, applications, servers, technology, and software for integrating devices/sensors within the user ecosystem.
