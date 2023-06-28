Booking.com launches AI trip planner powered by ChatGPT

Travel aggregator Booking.com on June 27 announced a new AI Trip Planner that will allow users to have a conversation with an AI-powered chatbot to create itineraries.

The feature uses Booking.com’s existing machine learning models to help with destination and accommodation recommendations and OpenAI’s ChatGPT to allow users to have a conversational experience when planning their trip.

Rival travel aggregator Expedia in April also announced a similar feature in which users could converse with ChatGPT to get recommendations. “Every great trip can be made or lost while planning and shopping,” Expedia remarked back then.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH POLICY: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Why does this matter: Currently, travelers plan trips by either hiring a travel company to do the job or scouring the web for different ideas. ChatGPT and other AI models can do the latter at a larger scale and in lesser time, making Booking.com’s new feature an interesting use case of AI.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

How will it work: “Travelers can ask the AI Trip Planner general travel-related questions, as well as more specific queries to support any stage of their trip planning process, including scoping out potential destinations and accommodation options, providing travel inspiration based on the individual traveler’s needs and requirements, as well as creating itineraries for a particular city, country or region,” Booking.com explained. The AI Trip Planner is integrated into the booking experience, which will allow users to go back and forth between the AI Trip Planner and the Booking.com app interface as they consider the recommendations.

Where is it available: Starting today (June 28), a beta version of AI Trip Planner will become available to a growing percentage of Booking.com Genius members in the United States, the company said.

This post is released under a CC-BY-SA 4.0 license. Please feel free to republish on your site, with attribution and a link. Adaptation and rewriting, though allowed, should be true to the original.

Also Read