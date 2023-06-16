Advertising Standards Council of India adopts guidelines to cover dark patterns in Advertising Code

Update on June 16, 2023: The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has adopted new guidelines for ‘Online Deceptive Design Patterns in Advertising’ to address problems caused by dark patterns in online advertising. According to the ASCI, the guidelines will serve as a framework for businesses to "design and implement user navigation and interface that put informed decision-making and express consent a priority". In November 2022, the ASCI had released a discussion paper titled ‘Dark Patterns - The New Threat to Consumer Protection' that examined various deceptive patterns in advertising and had also formed a task force to study these issues. The discussion paper was kept open for feedback for almost two months and based on the comments received, the ASCI had decided to update the ASCI Code to include advertising-related concerns around online deceptive patterns such as drip pricing, bait-and-switch, false urgency and disguised advertising. Original story published on November 14, 2022: "Ordinary consumers are up against billions of dollars of investments that are manipulating their choices in ways unknown to them," says the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) in a new discussion document on the use of dark patterns in online advertising. ASCI is inviting public feedback on the report's recommendations to extend its self-regulatory code on misleading ads to cover dark patterns too. Submissions can be sent to contact@ascionline.in by 31st December, 2022. What is a dark pattern?: "A dark pattern is a user interface that has been crafted to trick or manipulate users into making choices that are…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.