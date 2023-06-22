Apple’s App Store Billing Systems and Policies under Review by CCI: Report

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is reviewing the report on an investigation into Apple's app store billing and commission policies. The findings of the probe and the stand of CCI are expected to be in line with the regulator’s order in a similar suit against Google, according to a report by The Economic Times. The report of the investigation ordered in 2021 has not been made public so far. Some context please: CCI ordered an investigation into Apple in 2021 based on a complaint filed by a non-profit called Together We Fight Society (TWFS), which accused Apple of abusing its dominant position in the app market by forcing developers to use its in-app purchase system. In its 2021 order (based on this complaint), CCI said that the mandatory use of the in-app purchase system restricts the choice available to app developers when selecting a payment processing method. It mentioned that since Apple does not allow third-party app stores, it restricts innovation by closing or denying entry to potential app distributors into the market. In August 2022, Tinder's parent company Match.com also filed an anti-trust case against Apple for its monopolistic practices. Much of the complaint discussed the same issues as brought up by TWFS, but besides them, it also said that while Apple allowed Uber and Ola to use alternate payment systems, Tinder was not allowed to do so even though both performed a similar match-making function. Why it matters: The CCI may ask Apple to change its billing and commission policies just like it did in Google’s…

