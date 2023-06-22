The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is reviewing the report on an investigation into Apple's app store billing and commission policies. The findings of the probe and the stand of CCI are expected to be in line with the regulator’s order in a similar suit against Google, according to a report by The Economic Times. The report of the investigation ordered in 2021 has not been made public so far. Some context please: CCI ordered an investigation into Apple in 2021 based on a complaint filed by a non-profit called Together We Fight Society (TWFS), which accused Apple of abusing its dominant position in the app market by forcing developers to use its in-app purchase system. In its 2021 order (based on this complaint), CCI said that the mandatory use of the in-app purchase system restricts the choice available to app developers when selecting a payment processing method. It mentioned that since Apple does not allow third-party app stores, it restricts innovation by closing or denying entry to potential app distributors into the market. In August 2022, Tinder's parent company Match.com also filed an anti-trust case against Apple for its monopolistic practices. Much of the complaint discussed the same issues as brought up by TWFS, but besides them, it also said that while Apple allowed Uber and Ola to use alternate payment systems, Tinder was not allowed to do so even though both performed a similar match-making function. Why it matters: The CCI may ask Apple to change its billing and commission policies just like it did in Google’s…
News
Apple’s App Store Billing Systems and Policies under Review by CCI: Report
CCI ordered an investigation into Apple in 2021 based on a complaint filed by a non-profit called Together We Fight Society
Latest Headlines
- Apple’s App Store Billing Systems and Policies under Review by CCI: Report June 22, 2023
- Earnings call: Zomato’s monthly transacting users dropped because of Zomato Gold June 22, 2023
- TRAI Seeks Inputs on Regulatory Sandbox Framework for the Digital Communication Sector June 22, 2023
- Reading List: OTT & Health Warnings, 28th June #Ad June 22, 2023
- What can online bond platforms sell on their website, and what cannot they sell? SEBI clarifies June 22, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login