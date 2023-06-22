Here are the dark patterns used by Amazon to trick consumers into Prime memberships

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on June 21 filed a complaint against Amazon for using dark patterns to trick customers into subscribing to Amazon Prime and to complicate the process for those who sought to cancel their membership. Dark patterns are "manipulative, coercive, or deceptive user-interface designs" that trick consumers into making certain choices that are generally detrimental to their interests and beneficial to the interests of the entity deploying the dark patterns. The dark patterns used by Amazon: The FTC complaint outlines the following manipulative design elements used by Amazon: Forced Action: This is a design element that forces users to make a choice in order to move to the next step or complete a process. Amazon uses this element to force consumers to choose whether to enroll in Prime before they complete a purchase and to go through multiple screens to cancel their subscription. Interface Interference: This design element "manipulates the user interface in ways that privilege certain specific information relative to other information." Amazon engages this element in its Prime enrolment flow to show terms and conditions only once during the process in a small, easy-to-miss font, and to direct consumers' attention to the words "free shipping" by using repetition and color. Amazon also uses this design element in the cancellation process by employing warning icons near the option to cancel, "which evokes anxiety and fear of loss in consumers." Obstruction ("Roach Motel"): This is a design element that involves "intentionally complicating a process through unnecessary steps to…

