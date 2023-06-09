A letter template informing the IT Ministry of a gaming company's intent to be part of a proposed All India Online Gaming Regulatory Council has been circulated by the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) with member online gaming companies to sign. Viewed by MediaNama, the letter also requests the Ministry to approve the organisation's application for notification as a self-regulatory body under India's online gaming rules. The Section 8 company is incorporated as the Bharat Online Gaming Association, the letter adds. "All the members of the AIGF have voluntarily followed the self-regulatory system under the aegis of the All India Skill Gaming Council (AISGC), the oldest voluntary SRB for online gaming in India," said AIGF's CEO Roland Landers in a statement to MediaNama. "As the largest industry body, especially [one] which represent[s] a number of MSME members, who may require some handholding, AIGF is helping all of its members to transition and become a member of a Section 8 company, which when approved, will work as a self-regulatory body as envisioned [by] the gaming rules." The letter was first reported on by Gateway to Gaming. While the original URL is currently unavailable, another report on the site suggests that AIGF asked its members to return a signed copy of the letter by June 8th. The rules require online gaming platforms to be members of self-regulatory bodies and to get their games certified by them before they hit the market. They add that the body's memorandum and articles of association should include safeguards ensuring that it operates…
News
All India Gaming Federation Sends Letter of Intent for Self-Regulatory Body Membership to Gaming Cos
The letter also requests the Ministry to approve the organisation’s application for notification as a self-regulatory body under India’s online gaming rules
Latest Headlines
- All India Gaming Federation Sends Letter of Intent for Self-Regulatory Body Membership to Gaming Cos June 9, 2023
- National Health Authority to set-up 100 microsites across India for digitised healthcare data June 9, 2023
- After Binance, SEC charges Coinbase For Operating as an Unregistered Securities Exchange June 8, 2023
- Union cabinet approves third revival package for BSNL and allocated it 4G/5G spectrum June 8, 2023
- BYJU’s unveils AI suite ‘BYJU’s WIZ’ to induct generative AI in educational products June 8, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login