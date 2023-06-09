wordpress blog stats
All India Gaming Federation Sends Letter of Intent for Self-Regulatory Body Membership to Gaming Cos

The letter also requests the Ministry to approve the organisation’s application for notification as a self-regulatory body under India’s online gaming rules

Published

A letter template informing the IT Ministry of a gaming company's intent to be part of a proposed All India Online Gaming Regulatory Council has been circulated by the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) with member online gaming companies to sign. Viewed by MediaNama, the letter also requests the Ministry to approve the organisation's application for notification as a self-regulatory body under India's online gaming rules. The Section 8 company is incorporated as the Bharat Online Gaming Association, the letter adds. "All the members of the AIGF have voluntarily followed the self-regulatory system under the aegis of the All India Skill Gaming Council (AISGC), the oldest voluntary SRB for online gaming in India," said AIGF's CEO Roland Landers in a statement to MediaNama. "As the largest industry body, especially [one] which represent[s] a number of MSME members, who may require some handholding, AIGF is helping all of its members to transition and become a member of a Section 8 company, which when approved, will work as a self-regulatory body as envisioned [by] the gaming rules." The letter was first reported on by Gateway to Gaming. While the original URL is currently unavailable, another report on the site suggests that AIGF asked its members to return a signed copy of the letter by June 8th. The rules require online gaming platforms to be members of self-regulatory bodies and to get their games certified by them before they hit the market. They add that the body's memorandum and articles of association should include safeguards ensuring that it operates…

Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society.

