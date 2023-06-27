wordpress blog stats
Agenda And Speakers: OTT & Health Warnings, 28th June #Ad

Published

Join us tomorrow for a virtual panel discussion on the new anti-tobacco guidelines issued by India’s Health Ministry for OTT platforms. We will address burning questions concerning the rules such as challenges in implementing the guidelines, the impact on creative freedom and user experience, and the jurisdictional uncertainties that exist in regulating OTT platforms, among other things.

Sign up to attend here

Agenda | OTT & Health Warnings, June 28 (Wednesday) 2023

  • 2:30-2:45 PM: Opening remarks by Nikhil Pahwa, Founder, MediaNama 
  • 2:45-3:15 PM: Presentation of the report ‘The Effectiveness of Tobacco Disclaimers on OTT Content Service’ by Tamanna Sharma, Koan Advisory Group
  • 3:15-4:30 PM: Panel discussion
  • 4:30-5:00 PM: Q&A interaction

Confirmed panelists include:

  • Aroon Deep, Principal Correspondent, The Hindu
  • Gowree Gokhale, Partner, Nishith Desai Associates
  • Rakesh Maheshwari, Former Sr. Director and Group Coordinator, MeitY
  • Savni D. Endlaw, Partner, Saikrishna & Associates

We aim to cover the following key points in our discussion:

  • Feasibility of implementation across catalog, and reasonable timelines
  • Relationship with IT Rules and its requirements for OTT services
  • Difference between regulating cinema, television and OTT services
  • Jurisdiction over OTT regulation
  • Impact on user experience, content creation and viewing in India

Go through our reading list to brush-up your knowledge on these issues and to prepare for an interactive discussion. Please remember that you’re a participant in this discussion and not just there to listen. Your point of view is just as important as ours.

Lastly, remember, this is a curated, virtual discussion that requires you to sign-up, so don’t forget to register to attend. MediaNama is hosting this discussion with support from Koan Advisory Group, and our partner, the Internet Freedom Foundation.

  • Application does not guarantee attendance. In case you fit our mandate for the intended audience, we’ll send you a confirmation before June 28, 2023, for the discussion.
  • MediaNama’s subscribers, however, get guaranteed access to all our events. You can subscribe to MediaNama to support our work.
  • Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.

This is an advertisement for MediaNama’s event. MediaNama’s Native Advertising policy can be seen here, and past ads here.

