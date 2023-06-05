The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a directive for all access providers to develop a Digital Consent Acquisition (DCA) facility (a unified consent-seeking platform) through which service providers and principal entities (banks, business entities, real state companies, etc.) can seek customer consent for promotional calls and messages. Access providers must finish the development and deployment of the DCA platform by July 31 and must finish onboarding all principal entities by November 30. Why it matters: This is yet another step in TRAI’s efforts to curb spam calls and messages. At present, the onus of asking for consent falls onto individual businesses as a result of which access providers are unable to verify this consent. With a unified platform for consent management, customers would be able to easily provide or revoke consent for commercial calls and messages 24x7. Previously, TRAI had created a Do Not Disturb application for filtering spam but this proved to be ineffective with many saying that they continued to receive spam even after opting for DND. Given the lack of success of this app, one is left to wonder whether the DCA facilities would be any different. Other important aspects of the directive Access providers must ensure that the customers are aware of the procedures for registration of preferences, revocation of consent, and the facilities for making complaints or reporting unsolicited commercial communication (UCC) by giving such services due publicity. TRAI may direct access providers to make changes, at any time, in their code…
News
Access providers must create a unified consent seeking platform: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India
Access providers must finish the development and deployment of the Digital Consent Acquisition (DCA) platform by July 31
Latest Headlines
- Access providers must create a unified consent seeking platform: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India June 5, 2023
- EU Court Upholds Verdict Finding French Politician Liable for Hateful Comments on Facebook Wall June 5, 2023
- UPI’s online dispute resolution system to now provide refunds: National Payment Corporation of India June 5, 2023
- Hacker attempts to delete videos on Mojo Story’s and Tanmay Bhatt’s YouTube channel June 5, 2023
- Videos: How UK’s Online Safety Bill threatens end-to-end encryption June 5, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login