wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Access providers must create a unified consent seeking platform: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India

Access providers must finish the development and deployment of the Digital Consent Acquisition (DCA) platform by July 31

Published

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a directive for all access providers to develop a Digital Consent Acquisition (DCA) facility (a unified consent-seeking platform) through which service providers and principal entities (banks, business entities, real state companies, etc.) can seek customer consent for promotional calls and messages. Access providers must finish the development and deployment of the DCA platform by July 31 and must finish onboarding all principal entities by November 30.  Why it matters: This is yet another step in TRAI’s efforts to curb spam calls and messages. At present, the onus of asking for consent falls onto individual businesses as a result of which access providers are unable to verify this consent. With a unified platform for consent management, customers would be able to easily provide or revoke consent for commercial calls and messages 24x7.  Previously, TRAI had created a Do Not Disturb application for filtering spam but this proved to be ineffective with many saying that they continued to receive spam even after opting for DND. Given the lack of success of this app, one is left to wonder whether the DCA facilities would be any different.  Other important aspects of the directive  Access providers must ensure that the customers are aware of the procedures for registration of preferences, revocation of consent, and the facilities for making complaints or reporting unsolicited commercial communication (UCC) by giving such services due publicity.  TRAI may direct access providers to make changes, at any time, in their code…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ