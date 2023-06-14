wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

2014 MHA Letter Clarifying Legality of Online Gaming Says States Competent to Regulate “Online Gambling”

The letter was shared with Sayta when Sikkim began the process of issuing licences to online gaming outfits under its gaming law.

Published

Update, published on 14/6/2023 at 5:33 pm: Suhaan Mukerji, Managing Partner at PLR Chambers, disagreed with technology lawyer Jay Sayta’s opinion that the 2014 letter challenges the IT Ministry’s position on states regulating online gambling. 

“The letter and the comment [by Jay Sayta] are not being viewed in the context in which these communications were made,” said Mukerji. “There was a licence regime instituted by the Sikkim government at the time, which was giving out licenses for running online gambling. If I recollect correctly, the Union of India even challenged that, and a litigation was taken to the Supreme Court, because the language used in that licence regime was the word ‘Internet’. The Indian government’s position was that ‘online’ [activity] is regulated by the Centre and not the state, because there are limitations with regard to state boundaries [when it comes to the Internet]. The Sikkim government then amended the law, replacing Internet with ‘Intranet’. If you see today, online gambling in Sikkim runs on an Intranet within the state, and not on the Internet. There is no equating gambling with gaming, as far as skill-based games are concerned. The letter’s been taken out of context. Mr. Rajeev Chandrasekhar is absolutely right in suggesting what he did, because I presume he’s referring to [regulating] the Internet, not the Intranet, which is the basis on which this communication occurred.”

Original story, published on 14/6/2023 at 12:11 pm: States are competent to regulate online gambling, read a 2014 letter from an Ministry of Home Affairs official to Sikkim’s Finance Department clarifying the legality of online gaming. 

Tweeted by gaming lawyer Jay Sayta yesterday, the letter, which seemingly uses gambling and gaming interchangeably, added that this power draws from Entry 34 of List II of the Indian Constitution, which gives India’s states the powers to regulate betting and gambling. 

The letter was shared with Sayta when Sikkim began the process of issuing licences to online gaming outfits under its gaming law.  Games like poker, roulette, and blackjack are currently legal in the state. Other media houses have also reported on the letter over the past decade.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Why it matters: The 2014 letter could complicate the Indian government’s stance that it can regulate online gaming at large in India. 

STAY ON TOP OF TECH POLICY: Our daily newsletter with the top story of the day from MediaNama, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today! 

Remember: States have the powers to regulate gambling (and online gambling) in India. Some states thought that they could also regulate games held to be non-gambling games of skill by various courts (like rummy and poker)—and banned both online varieties. Multiple courts overturned these bans, arguing that states were overreaching, as they could only regulate online gambling, not online skill-based gaming. Although this regulatory skirmish remains unsettled, the Indian government has stepped in with new rules regulating ‘online games’ that don’t distinguish between games of skill or gambling games, arguably creating regulatory tension between states and the Centre. For example, one IT Minister said the Indian government has constitutional powers to regulate the sector (while saying little about state powers to do so). Another said that it was “meaningless” for states to regulate the Internet in response to online gambling bans. So, the 2014 letter compromises this stance—and could support the interests of states like Tamil Nadu that seem keen on challenging the Centre’s gaming rules on jurisdiction grounds. 

Letter adds that online gaming should be confined within state boundaries: “On-line gambling would have to be restricted within the State only, and cannot traverse to other States/Union Territories of India,” said the letter. 

Amendments to Sikkim’s gaming law in 2015 subsequently restricted offerings of online games. “The concept of the game is to be played through intranet (terminals) which cannot traverse outside the State of Sikkim,” says the Sikkim government.

The letter added that online gaming cannot be equated with lottery, which involves drawing lots. 

Note: The original version of this article did not capture the full historical context of the letter. The journalist apologises for the error. The piece was updated at 5:45 pm on 14/6/23 following editorial inputs and Mr. Mukerji’s comments.

This post is released under a CC-BY-SA 4.0 license. Please feel free to republish on your site, with attribution and a link. Adaptation and rewriting, though allowed, should be true to the original.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Read more

Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ