"The United States and India recognize the potential of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) approaches for enabling open and inclusive digital economies," the White House announced amidst Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's five-day visit to the United States. The announcement departs from recent rumours that developed nations like the US may not be biting into India's G20 push for global adoption of DPI. As we've reported, despite India's framing of DPI as a sustainable technology solution for the Global South, gaining global consensus for the movement may still very well require the support of established allies like the US. The visit also saw US President Joe Biden and Modi commit to providing global leadership for DPI implementation, including partnerships on developing DPIs that protect privacy, data security, and intellectual property. The two leaders are also considering a Global Digital Development Partnership, where the technology and resources of both India and the US will be jointly deployed to enable DPI roll-outs in developing countries. "In India, technology is not only about innovation but also about inclusion. Today, digital platforms are empowering the rights and dignity of people, while protecting privacy," Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed the US Congress during the trip, only days after a massive data leak from the country's COVID-19 vaccine platform CoWIN was discovered. Why does this trip to the States matter?: The visit saw the two countries announce a slew of technology collaborations across semiconductors, space, defence, security, telecom, quantum computing, and much more. This isn't a coincidence. "President…
“US and India Recognize the Potential of DPI”: 16 Indo-US Tech Collaborations from Modi’s Stateside Visit
During the talks, the two leaders called on governments, businesses, and academia to realise the partnership’s goals of developing an “open, accessible, and secure technology ecosystem”.
