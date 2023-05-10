On May 4, the video conferencing application Zoom announced that it has received the Unified License with Access for All/PAN India, National Long Distance (NLD), and International Long Distance from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). With these licenses, the company will now be able to offer Zoom phone service through its private branch exchange (PBX) to multinational companies and businesses operating in India. Currently, Zoom partners with international telecommunication providers and offers phone numbers and calling plans in 47 countries and territories bundled with its cloud PBX service. What is a private branch exchange? PBXs are business telephone systems that allow the creation of telephone networks within a company so that all its employees can communicate over internal phone lines, according to an article by UC Today. Cloud PBX services, like the one offered by Zoom, use an internet connection to route calls onto the company’s internal phone lines. Why it matters: Remote working environments have made it so that physical PBX systems are no longer an option for companies. According to Zoom’s claims, a cloud PBX can help companies avoid large infrastructure costs of maintaining phone equipment and can allow companies to use a single communication platform for their global workforce. The company also claims that the Zoom phone uses 256-bit AES-GCM encryption and comes with multiple security features. Despite its security claims, it is notable that in the past, India’s cybersecurity team Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has found vulnerabilities in Zoom. These vulnerabilities allowed hackers to join…
News
Zoom enters the Indian telecom market, receives licenses from the Department of Telecommunications
With these licenses, the company will now be able to offer Zoom phone service through its private branch exchange
Latest Headlines
- Zoom enters the Indian telecom market, receives licenses from the Department of Telecommunications May 10, 2023
- Will look into privacy concerns over WhatsApp accessing mic in background: Rajeev Chandrasekhar May 10, 2023
- WhatsApp Faces Surge in Spam Calls, Raises Concerns over Security and Hacking Attempts May 10, 2023
- ONDC discounts are not built to last: CEO T Koshy May 10, 2023
- No information available on new mobile security guidelines: IT Ministry in RTI response May 9, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login