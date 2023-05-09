wordpress blog stats
Zoho Launches A New Web Browser Called Ulaa, Claims to Have A Privacy-First Approach

Zoho’s Ulaa browser claims to provide a secure browsing experience with ad blockers, end-to-end encryption, and data privacy features, potentially challenging Chrome’s dominance in the market.

Published

On May 4, the Indian software-as-a-service company Zoho launched its web browser Ulaa. It claims to be a privacy-first browser and comes with ad blockers and end-to-end encryption to provide users with a safe browsing experience. Ulaa has been built by modifying parts of the open-source browser project Chromium engine (a set of open-source code used by search engines like Microsoft Edge, Chrome, and Brave), but unlike Chromium, it does not share browsing data with Google. Ulaa is available for download on Windows, MacOS, Android (beta version) and iOS devices.  Why it matters: At present, according to Statista, the internet browser market is squarely dominated by Google Chrome, and this makes it very difficult for new players to make their mark. But Chrome’s domination doesn’t mean that it is the safest browser to use. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has previously found bugs in the browser that could disclose sensitive information to attackers. Similar concerns have also emerged with Safari (according to Times Now) and Firefox as well. With over 12.67 lakh cyber attacks reported in India in 2022, Ulaa could end up addressing growing cybersecurity concerns, provided that it lives up to its claims.  Ulaa’s key features: Removal of all third-party tracking such as web bugs and scripts. Auto updates and release of security patches within 24 hours. Uses DuckDuckGo as its default search engine.  Five different modes—  Each of the modes works in isolation and their data is kept compartmentalized:  Personal mode (saves browsing history, search records,…

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

