On May 4, the Mumbai division of Central Railways launched a new ticket-checking initiative that involves equipping train ticket collectors (TCs) with body cameras for transparency in ticket checking. It has also introduced a UPI/QR code payment system through the SBI net banking app, YONO. The division claims that these initiatives would help add transparency to the ticketing system. They also believe that body cameras could deter violence and misbehavior. Why it matters: The use of body cameras in the ticket-checking system could reduce discrepancies and might even help TCs defend themselves against reputational damage. But they do raise some red flags for passengers. We have previously discussed how CCTVs can become the stepping stone of a surveillance state, and naturally, the same applies to body cameras as well. Their use in the Mumbai division of Central Railways, wherein the railway is a popular public transportation, could expose passengers to facial recognition software. It is important to consider that according to the Central Railways' website, it carries 4 lakh passengers every day. This means that if this initiative is expanded to the rest of the Central Railways, it could negatively impact the right to privacy of a larger number of passengers. Moreover, there is a lack of clarity on how long the body cam footage would be stored for and the safety of its storage systems. Where body cams could fail: One of the most notable examples of body cam usage is from the United States, where police officers have…
News
Will body cams really bring about the transparency Central Railways hopes for?
Their use in the Mumbai, wherein the railway is a popular public transportation, could expose passengers to facial recognition software.
Latest Headlines
- Will body cams really bring about the transparency Central Railways hopes for? May 9, 2023
- Agenda and Reading List: MarketsNama 2023, Delhi, 19th May #Ad May 9, 2023
- RBI refuses to share whitelist of digital lending apps citing confidentiality: RTI May 9, 2023
- Why is the contract for telecom department’s facial recognition service ASTR confidential? May 9, 2023
- Zoho Launches A New Web Browser Called Ulaa, Claims to Have A Privacy-First Approach May 9, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login