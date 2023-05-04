wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Why is the FTC Proposing that Meta Be Prohibited From Monetising Children’s Data?

FTC has alleged that Facebook misrepresented its privacy practices to the detriment of user privacy and children’s safety online

Published

Facebook's "recklessness" has put children at risk, and it needs to "answer for its failures", said the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) Director Samuel Levine yesterday. The comments come after the American competition regulator found that the tech giant, now rechristened as Meta, had allegedly failed to comply with a 2020 order directing it to enhance its privacy practices. Alleging that Facebook had misrepresented its privacy practices to the detriment of user privacy and children's safety online, the FTC has recommended changes to its 2020 order, including prohibiting Meta's services (like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus) from monetising the data of users under the age of 18, or once they turn 18. "The company could only collect and use such data to provide the services or for security purposes," the FTC recommended. Meta may also be banned from launching new or modified products without confirmation from an independent assessor that its privacy protocols comply with the FTC's 2020 order. Meta may also have to ensure compliance for companies it merges with or acquires, while it could also have to obtain users' "affirmative consent" for future use of facial recognition technology. "Some privacy program provisions in the 2020 order would be strengthened, such as those related to privacy review, third-party monitoring, data inventory and access controls, and employee training," the FTC recommended. "Meta’s reporting obligations also would be expanded to include its own violations of its commitments." So, what next? The FTC has issued an "Order to Show Cause" to Meta—now, it…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

6 days ago

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ