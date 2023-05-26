Why did Canadian privacy authorities expand their investigation into OpenAI’s ChatGPT?

Canada has expanded its investigation into Open AI, the company behind the popular Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot —ChatGPT, by roping in privacy authorities from Quebec, British Columbia, and Alberta, according to a press release. The investigation was first announced in April by the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada after a complaint alleged that OpenAI had collected, used, and disclosed personal information without consent. The decision to turn it into a joint investigation was taken given the “broad scope and significant privacy impact of artificial intelligence” and its relevance for Canadians, the release added. It will be carried out by the following agencies— Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC), Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner for British Columbia, Commission d’accès à l’information du Québec (Commission of Information in Québec), Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Alberta Why it matters: It is a significant development as this is the second country to investigate ChatGPT after Italy banned ChatGPT temporarily in April. The investigation is crucial as it demonstrates that pre-existing data protection laws can be used to regulate AI. It also highlights privacy concerns with AI that may require addressing with the help of separate frameworks. Scope of investigation: The release said that the authorities will investigate if OpenAI— Obtained valid and meaningful consent for the collection, use, and disclosure of the personal information of individuals based in Canada via ChatGPT; Respected its obligations with respect to openness and transparency, access, accuracy, and accountability; Collected,…

