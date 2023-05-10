wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Will look into privacy concerns over WhatsApp accessing mic in background: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

It’s not clear how the Indian government plans to hold WhatsApp accountable if there is a privacy violation as India does not have any data protection regulation yet

Published

India’s Minister of State for Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on May 10 tweeted that the government will immediately look into the issue of WhatsApp allegedly accessing the mic of a user in the background while he was asleep.

Chandrasekhar called it an “unacceptable breach and violation of privacy” and said that the government “will be examining this immediately and will act on any violation of privacy even as the new Digital Personal Data Protection Bill #DPDP is being readied.”

STAY ON TOP OF TECH POLICY: Our daily newsletter with top stories from MediaNama and around the world, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today! 

The Minister’s comments come in response to the concerns raised by Twitter engineer Foad Dabiri on May 6, who tweeted that WhatsApp has been using his microphone in the background while he was asleep. He shared a timeline of WhatsApp’s mic access from Android’s Privacy Dashboard to support his claim:

WhatsApp, on May 9, addressed the allegation stating that the issue pointed out by Dabiri appears to be a bug on Android and that the messaging platform has asked Google to investigate and fix the issue. The messaging platform added that the mic is only accessed for calls, voice notes, or videos, and even then it’s end-to-end encrypted, meaning WhatsApp cannot hear any recordings.

It’s not clear how the Indian government plans to hold WhatsApp accountable if there is a privacy violation as India does not have any data protection regulation yet (with the Data Protection Bill being in the works since 2017) and the protections offered by the IT Rules, 2011, don’t go far enough. Also, if WhatsApp’s clarifications are to be believed, the issue is with Google’s Android and not the messaging platform.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This is not the only privacy concern around WhatsApp that the Indian government is looking into. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is currently investigating the platform’s updated privacy policy from 2021. The same privacy policy also faces a challenge at the Supreme Court, which has decided to defer the hearing until the data protection bill is passed.

This post is released under a CC-BY-SA 4.0 license. Please feel free to republish on your site, with attribution and a link. Adaptation and rewriting, though allowed, should be true to the original.

Also Read

Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ