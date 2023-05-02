The numbers are in for how tech companies resolved user complaints in March. User complaints received by Facebook shot up to over 7,000 complaints in March from over the 1,000 complaints reported in February, as per the tech giant's latest transparency report. On the flip side, Instagram's user complaints dropped from over 14,000 complaints in February to a little over 9,000 complaints in March. WhatsApp even updated its document with a separate section on the number of orders received from India’s grievance redressal forum for online content known, as the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC). So far, the number is “nil”. However, that does not mean that user complaints have lessened for the platform either. Here’s MediaNama’s round-up of the latest transparency reports shared by Facebook, Instagram, Google and WhatsApp for the period March 1 to 31, 2023. WhatsApp receives no order from GAC for March As per WhatsApp’s latest transparency report, the platform has not received any orders from the Grievance Appellate Committees. The IT Ministry had earlier said the committees will start functioning from March 1, 2023. Period: March 1, 2023, to March 31, 2023. WhatsApp received no orders from the Grievance Appellate Committee in March. The number of grievances sent to WhatsApp jumped from 2,804 complaints in February to 4,720 complaints in March. Of the 4,720 complaints reported in March, as many as 4,316 complaints were appeals against bans. The platform acted against 585 accounts, whereas in February WhatsApp acted against 504 accounts. 4.7 million WhatsApp accounts were…
Transparency Report: User Grievances Increase for Facebook, WhatsApp, Google and drop for Instagram
WhatsApp even updated its document with a separate section on the number of orders received from India’s grievance redressal forum for online content
