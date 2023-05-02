wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

US to bring in law prohibiting children aged 12 or lower from joining social media: All you need to know

Under the Protecting Kids on Social Media Act, no platform will permit interaction with content unless the user is at least 13 years of age.

Published

The United States may soon enforce a law disallowing children of 12 years or younger from using social media platforms. As per the bipartisan Bill, dubbed Protecting Kids on Social Media Act, no platform will permit a user to log in or interact with the content or other users unless they are at least 13 years of age. Introduced in late April 2023, the Bill brings together various safeguards suggested for children online like age verification and parental consent, and further talks about providing individuals with "a secure digital identification credential" under a 'Pilot Program.’ Why it matters: Globally, the issue of protecting children from online harms is becoming a hot topic. In the US there are laws like the NUDGE Act or California’s age-appropriate design code that try to provide some protections for children against such harms. However, this Act specifically looks at protecting children from harms on social media platforms. The legislation works as a good reference for Indian law-markers who are finalising the Digital India Act that seeks to provide online users with necessary protections – including children. It will be useful for experts to take a look at this Bill and also weigh the pros and cons of new initiatives like the Pilot Program mentioned in this Act. Salient features of the Protecting Kids on Social Media Act As per the document, the Act shall take effect a year after the date of enactment. Regulating use of teens’ personal data for advertising The Bill states that…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

4 days ago

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ