wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

After a unique health ID for citizens, India calls for Unique ID numbers for medical practitioners

Doctors, various professional bodies, and registered medical societies raised concerns about the digital infrastructural gaps that could complicate the process.

Published

What’s the news: India’s medical practitioners will now have to get a mandatory Unique Identification (UID) number to continue working in India, as per the gazette notification issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC). As per the "Registration of Medical Practitioners and Licence to Practice Medicine Regulations, 2023," doctors across the country will have to register in the National Medical Register to get a centrally generated UID number. This number will be created by the Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB) and the NMC. The certificate of licence required to practice medicine in India will contain a registration number created using this UID number with a suffix denoting the code of the relevant State/Union Territory. Why it matters: In 2021, the National Health Authority had released a consultation paper on the creation of a Health Professionals Registry under the National Digital Health Mission (now known as the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission). At the time, doctors, various professional bodies, and registered medical societies raised concerns about the digital infrastructural gaps that could complicate the process. These concerns are not new and have been flagged at the state-level as well. Experts have talked time and again about the lack of internet connectivity, digitised record keeping, etc. However, an important concern raised about such a registry was the legal implication. During the earlier consultation, doctors asked for a grievance redressal mechanism in case of legal actions against them due to the technological malfunctioning of such a platform. The notification as it is now…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ