wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

What does UAE government’s newly launched ‘Generative AI’ guide look like?

The guide is expected to serve as a resource for government entities to adopt AI technology and implement it across various fields.

Published

To boost efforts towards using AI in governance, the Artificial Intelligence wing of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has launched a guide on the use of generative AI applications, according to a press release issued by the department on April 30. The “Generative AI” guide is expected to serve as a resource for government entities to adopt AI technology and implement it across various fields. According to Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, “The launch of the “Generative AI” guide represents a proactive step that embodies the UAE government's vision and objectives to inspire and influence the digital world.” The UAE government is looking to make use of generative AI applications like ChatGPT in vital sectors such as education and healthcare. The guide showcases 100 use-cases and applications of generative AI, explores the challenges that come with the use of AI, recommends ways to use the tech effectively, elaborates on data privacy concerns, and also demonstrates the capabilities of generative AI in assisting various tasks of governance. Why it matters: UAE's move to reinforce its “global position as a pioneer in technology and artificial intelligence sectors” indicates that the AI boom initiated by tech companies in developed nations is nudging countries to adopt AI for governance without developing enough safeguards to tackle potential harms of generative AI. With the big tech companies making speedy moves to launch generative AI applications in their daily operations, either for in-house use…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

3 days ago

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ