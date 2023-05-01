What does UAE government’s newly launched ‘Generative AI’ guide look like?

To boost efforts towards using AI in governance, the Artificial Intelligence wing of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government has launched a guide on the use of generative AI applications, according to a press release issued by the department on April 30. The “Generative AI” guide is expected to serve as a resource for government entities to adopt AI technology and implement it across various fields. According to Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, “The launch of the “Generative AI” guide represents a proactive step that embodies the UAE government's vision and objectives to inspire and influence the digital world.” The UAE government is looking to make use of generative AI applications like ChatGPT in vital sectors such as education and healthcare. The guide showcases 100 use-cases and applications of generative AI, explores the challenges that come with the use of AI, recommends ways to use the tech effectively, elaborates on data privacy concerns, and also demonstrates the capabilities of generative AI in assisting various tasks of governance. Why it matters: UAE's move to reinforce its “global position as a pioneer in technology and artificial intelligence sectors” indicates that the AI boom initiated by tech companies in developed nations is nudging countries to adopt AI for governance without developing enough safeguards to tackle potential harms of generative AI. With the big tech companies making speedy moves to launch generative AI applications in their daily operations, either for in-house use…

