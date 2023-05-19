Twitter, one of the world’s most popular microblogging platforms, will allow users to upload two-hour long videos (up to eight gigabytes in size), according to a tweet put out by the platform’s controversial owner—Elon Musk. It goes without saying that the feature is only available to those users who have subscribed to the platform’s premium service—Twitter Blue. The feature saw immediate backlash, as is the case with every announcement from Twitter these days, after several users posted movies illegally, from The Super Mario Bros. Movie to Shrek. It was reported that nearly nine million people ended up watching the Mario movie in a period of seven hours before it was taken down by the microblogging platform. The service has not taken any action against accounts which posted these movies on to the platform. https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1659238056132501506 Why it matters: The long-video feature is another example of how Twitter seems to be shifting its focus on serving users subscribed to Twitter Blue. The announcement comes in the wake of the platform expanding the limit of characters for a tweet to up to 10,000. It is significant to note that Twitter may have a piracy problem on its hands after Musk’s decision to pare down the company’s staff affected the ability of the content moderation team to monitor effectively. Overview of Twitter’s recent features: The company has been busy making wholesale changes to the service following Musk’s takeover. The company let go of 5,000 people (more than 50 per cent) in a bid to bring…
News
Twitter users upload movies illegally after company rolls out feature to allow two-hour videos
This feature is only available to those users who have subscribed to the platform’s premium service—Twitter Blue.
Latest Headlines
- Twitter users upload movies illegally after company rolls out feature to allow two-hour videos May 19, 2023
- Key Takeaways from European Union’s Markets in Crypto Assets Regulations May 19, 2023
- Here’s everything to know about Kenya’s plan to levy 3 percent tax on digital assets May 19, 2023
- International credit card transactions just got more expensive with FEMA Amendment Rules 2023 May 18, 2023
- Full list: Which countries have banned or are considering to ban TikTok? (Latest: Montana) May 18, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login