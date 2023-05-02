What's the news: On Saturday, April 29, Twitter took down the accounts of two of India's prominent news outlets—news wire service Asian News International (ANI) and broadcaster New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV). According to a tweet by ANI editor, Smita Prakash, the wire service had been informed of the takedown through an email that stated—"In order to create a Twitter account, you must be at least 13 years old. Twitter has determined that you don't meet these age requirements, so your account has been locked and removed from Twitter." While NDTV didn't state the reason for removal, the company's Hindi language Twitter handle, @ndtvindia, tagged Twitter CEO Elon Musk in a tweet urging that the company's account be restored. As of May 2, both accounts are active again. Why it matters: Musk has been vocal about Twitter's mission to become the most accurate source of information across the world but sadly this mission has not yielded desired results. As far as the platform's accuracy is concerned, Twitter seems to be going about it the wrong way. Twitter has been laying off people from its content moderation team since November last year and is instead relying on automated systems for content moderation. The Observer Research Foundation states these automated systems aren't adept at sifting through content with as much detail as a human being would. This probably explains why in some cases, such as that of NDTV and ANI, it ends up removing content and accounts that fall within its guidelines.…
News
Off again, on again: Twitter locks out NDTV and ANI from their accounts
The accounts were locked by Twitter’s automated system for content moderation
