Off again, on again: Twitter locks out NDTV and ANI from their accounts

The accounts were locked by Twitter’s automated system for content moderation

Published

What's the news: On Saturday, April 29, Twitter took down the accounts of two of India's prominent news outlets—news wire service Asian News International (ANI) and broadcaster New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV). According to a tweet by ANI editor, Smita Prakash, the wire service had been informed of the takedown through an email that stated—"In order to create a Twitter account, you must be at least 13 years old. Twitter has determined that you don't meet these age requirements, so your account has been locked and removed from Twitter." While NDTV didn't state the reason for removal, the company's Hindi language Twitter handle, @ndtvindia, tagged Twitter CEO Elon Musk in a tweet urging that the company's account be restored. As of May 2, both accounts are active again. Why it matters: Musk has been vocal about Twitter's mission to become the most accurate source of information across the world but sadly this mission has not yielded desired results. As far as the platform's accuracy is concerned, Twitter seems to be going about it the wrong way. Twitter has been laying off people from its content moderation team since November last year and is instead relying on automated systems for content moderation. The Observer Research Foundation states these automated systems aren't adept at sifting through content with as much detail as a human being would. This probably explains why in some cases, such as that of NDTV and ANI, it ends up removing content and accounts that fall within its guidelines.…

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

4 days ago

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India's "indigenous" smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

