What’s the scoop: Starting May 1, 2023, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has put in place new regulations that mandate the use of artificial intelligence (AI) spam filters for incoming calls and short messaging services (SMS), according to a report by Business Times. This is an implementation of the AI system proposed by Vi (Vodafone Idea) in March of this year and is meant to detect patterns in fraudulent messages. The regulations instruct telecom operators to disallow ten-digit numbers from making promotional calls, according to a report by Business Today. So far, Bharti Airtel and Reliance have confirmed that they intend to apply an AI filter service. Why it matters: While intended to help telecom consumers, the regulation leaves some questions unanswered. The information currently available about this AI system lacks details on how the filter would work. It also doesn’t really shed light on how much control individual telecom operators would have on what is censored and what isn’t. Besides, there isn’t any law forbidding telecom operators from filtering calls and messages which means if they misuse it, it is completely legal to do so. The backdrop of this regulation: The implementation of these regulations comes in as the logical next step to the efforts TRAI has been putting in to control unsolicited commercial communications (UCC). The first step in this direction was the release of the Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulation (TCCCPR), 2018. This co-regulation was created by telecom service providers and legally backed by TRAI.…
News
India’s Telecom Regulator mandates use of AI spam filters for calls and SMS
So far, Bharti Airtel and Reliance have confirmed that they intend to apply an AI filter service.
Latest Headlines
- India’s Telecom Regulator mandates use of AI spam filters for calls and SMS May 2, 2023
- US to bring in law prohibiting children aged 12 or lower from joining social media: All you need to know May 2, 2023
- Is facial recognition used for ePrison system or not? IT Ministry and National Informatics Centre offer contradictory responses May 2, 2023
- Puducherry May Join Tamil Nadu in Banning Online Rummy: Report May 2, 2023
- ChatGPT back in Italy after OpenAI introduces measures demanded by the Italian privacy regulator May 2, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login