wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

India’s Telecom Regulator mandates use of AI spam filters for calls and SMS

So far, Bharti Airtel and Reliance have confirmed that they intend to apply an AI filter service. 

Published

What’s the scoop: Starting May 1, 2023, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has put in place new regulations that mandate the use of artificial intelligence (AI) spam filters for incoming calls and short messaging services (SMS), according to a report by Business Times. This is an implementation of the AI system proposed by Vi (Vodafone Idea) in March of this year and is meant to detect patterns in fraudulent messages. The regulations instruct telecom operators to disallow ten-digit numbers from making promotional calls, according to a report by Business Today. So far, Bharti Airtel and Reliance have confirmed that they intend to apply an AI filter service.  Why it matters: While intended to help telecom consumers, the regulation leaves some questions unanswered. The information currently available about this AI system lacks details on how the filter would work. It also doesn’t really shed light on how much control individual telecom operators would have on what is censored and what isn’t. Besides, there isn’t any law forbidding telecom operators from filtering calls and messages which means if they misuse it, it is completely legal to do so.  The backdrop of this regulation:  The implementation of these regulations comes in as the logical next step to the efforts TRAI has been putting in to control unsolicited commercial communications (UCC). The first step in this direction was the release of the Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulation (TCCCPR), 2018. This co-regulation was created by telecom service providers and legally backed by TRAI.…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

4 days ago

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ