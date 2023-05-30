wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

What can we learn from Indian Telecom Regulator’s data on telecom subscription in the country?

The data revealed that the private access service providers held a 90.73 percent market share of the wireless subscribers

Published

There was an increase of 1.97 million mobile subscribers from 1,141.96 million (in February 2023) to 1,143.93 million at the end of March 2023, according to the data published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). It added that the subscriber base registered a nominal growth of 0.17 percent. The telecom regulator reported that the number of wireless telecom subscribers in urban areas increased from 626.37 million (Feb 2023) to 627.54 million at the end of March 2023, whereas rural areas witnessed an increase from 515.60 million to 516.38 million during the same period. A total of 11.70 million subscribers opted for Mobile Number Portability (MNP) in March 2023, bringing the total number of requests to 819.70 million since MNP was introduced by the regulator. Why it matters: It is crucial to study the data released by TRAI to understand the growth of internet in India. The data also helps understand the density of telecom services in the country, thereby identifying areas that may need regulatory intervention, either from the government or the telcos. Growth in broadband connections: There was a negligible growth (0.86 percent) in broadband subscribers from 839.33 million to 846.57 million during March, as per data shared by 1,007 operators. The aforementioned figures include data from both wired and wireless connections. A cursory glance at the wired subscribers reveals that there was an increase of 2.04 percent from 32.82 in February 2023 to 33.49 million in March 2023. Reliance Jio continues to dominate the charts with…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

I cover several beats such as Crypto, Telecom, and OTT at MediaNama. I can be found loitering at my local theatre when I am off work consuming movies by the dozen.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ