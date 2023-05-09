We missed this earlier: The Broadband India Forum (BIF) recently wrote to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) urging the authority to delicense the 6GHz spectrum band. BIF, in a letter that was reviewed by MediaNama, says that this spectrum band is not used for 5G deployment anywhere in the world and as such should not be auctioned off for 5G services. In opposition, BIF mentions that 5G is required to be deployed in globally harmonized spectrum bands for optimal use and that the 6Ghz spectrum band is not one such band. What is BIF? BIF is a policy forum and think-tank operating in the broadcast ecosystem. Some of its prominent members include Amazon, Intel, Google, and Meta. Why it matters: Across the world, Wi-Fi-supporting frequency bands have been experiencing severe congestion, according to a study by the Wi-Fi Alliance. This congestion is created by multiple Wi-Fi networks as well as other technologies, like Bluetooth and remote control toys, with which the networks share access to these frequencies. The alliance suggests that the 6GHz spectrum is the only frequency range that can support the growing demand for Wi-Fi. BIF claims that delicensing of the 6GHz band can help with the deployment of high bandwidth-hungry applications like the metaverse, augmented reality, and virtual reality. It also suggests that delicensing would make the 6GHz band affordable and enable the spread of WiFi technologies to rural and remote areas. The context behind BIF’s demand: The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has been pushing…
News
To license or delicense: Dept of Telecom receives a written statement from Broadband India Forum on the 6GHz spectrum
BIF claims that delicensing 6GHz band can help with the deployment of high bandwidth-hungry applications like the metaverse, AR, and VR
Latest Headlines
- To license or delicense: Dept of Telecom receives a written statement from Broadband India Forum on the 6GHz spectrum May 9, 2023
- Will body cams really bring about the transparency Central Railways hopes for? May 9, 2023
- Agenda and Reading List: MarketsNama 2023, Delhi, 19th May #Ad May 9, 2023
- RBI refuses to share whitelist of digital lending apps citing confidentiality: RTI May 9, 2023
- Why is the contract for telecom department’s facial recognition service ASTR confidential? May 9, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login