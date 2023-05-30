wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Five talking points: SEBI’s action against financial influencer Sundar

Despite repeated actions by SEBI, social media, especially messaging apps remain a fertile ground for financial misinformation

Published

Last week, India's Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) went after financial influencer PR Sundar for providing investment advice without obtaining the necessary registrations from SEBI. The regulator imposed a penalty of over ₹6 crores and banned Sundar from trading in the stock market for a year. What does it mean for other finfluencers? SEBI's crackdown on Sundar is a message to other financial influencers (or finfluencers) who provide investment advice without the necessary qualifications. Some of these "self-styled financial gurus have deleted content from their social media channels, pages, and Telegram groups," The Signal reported yesterday. But similar actions by SEBI in the past have not had a lasting or significant impact on the industry. So it's unclear how much of a deterrent this order will be. Is SEBI acting too late? PR Sundar has been giving financial advice through his website since 2013. SEBI began investigating him in 2021 and took about two years to deliver this order. This excessive time taken to crack down on misleading advice is problematic for two reasons: 1) the advice peddled might have already caused irreversible harm to citizens, and 2) it is unsustainable to do this for every erring financial influencer, given how fast the industry is growing. What's the status of SEBI guidelines? In November 2022, there were reports that SEBI is formulating guidelines for finfluencers to curb unsolicited financial advice on social media. These guidelines would have provided a set of dos and don'ts for finfluencers and could have made it…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ