Last week, India's Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) went after financial influencer PR Sundar for providing investment advice without obtaining the necessary registrations from SEBI. The regulator imposed a penalty of over ₹6 crores and banned Sundar from trading in the stock market for a year. What does it mean for other finfluencers? SEBI's crackdown on Sundar is a message to other financial influencers (or finfluencers) who provide investment advice without the necessary qualifications. Some of these "self-styled financial gurus have deleted content from their social media channels, pages, and Telegram groups," The Signal reported yesterday. But similar actions by SEBI in the past have not had a lasting or significant impact on the industry. So it's unclear how much of a deterrent this order will be. Is SEBI acting too late? PR Sundar has been giving financial advice through his website since 2013. SEBI began investigating him in 2021 and took about two years to deliver this order. This excessive time taken to crack down on misleading advice is problematic for two reasons: 1) the advice peddled might have already caused irreversible harm to citizens, and 2) it is unsustainable to do this for every erring financial influencer, given how fast the industry is growing. What's the status of SEBI guidelines? In November 2022, there were reports that SEBI is formulating guidelines for finfluencers to curb unsolicited financial advice on social media. These guidelines would have provided a set of dos and don'ts for finfluencers and could have made it…
News
Five talking points: SEBI’s action against financial influencer Sundar
Despite repeated actions by SEBI, social media, especially messaging apps remain a fertile ground for financial misinformation
Latest Headlines
- Five grounds on which Microsoft challenged UK’s decision to block its acquisition of Activision May 30, 2023
- How Should Safe Harbour Laws Change to Regulate Platforms and Protect Users on Today’s Internet? #NAMA May 30, 2023
- Five talking points: SEBI’s action against financial influencer Sundar May 30, 2023
- US Lawyer uses ChatGPT for case research, ends up citing fake cases in legal brief May 30, 2023
- What can we learn from Indian Telecom Regulator’s data on telecom subscription in the country? May 30, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login