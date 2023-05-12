This was a special newsletter that went out to MediaNama subscribers. Welcome to this month's edition of our Talking Points newsletter, where we present you with a thought-provoking selection of topics to ignite tech policy discussions and debates. Can we stop using Aadhaar as a verification document? [Vallari Sanzgiri] In early April, the MeitY said that Aadhaar numbers are not deactivated even after death because there is no communication mechanism between the UIDAI and the Birth and Death Registries at the ground-level. What’s curiouser is that the UIDAI has already suggested that the number may be captured when issuing the death certificate of the deceased. Yet for some reason this idea is still under consideration while the problem persists. Aside from severe criticism about government operations, this situation also begs the question as to why Aadhaar is raised to the pedestal of a verification document rather than a card to ensure efficient delivery of subsidiary schemes. The Supreme Court has already said that the document is a poor substitute for an identity proof, residential proof, etc. Yet the document is asked even when checking into a hotel. Shouldn’t news like this call for restrictions on Aadhaar rather than its widespread use? Why does India’s new education registry system require Aadhaar for enrolment? [Sarasvati T] India’s education ministry has proposed a new unified registry system to digitise education data by creating a student registry with student IDs linked to Aadhaar. Given that submission of Aadhaar is mandatory for participating in the…
10 Talking Points: April
We present you with a thought-provoking selection of topics to ignite tech policy discussions and debates
