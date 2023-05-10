On May 5, the Supreme Court decided to temporarily halt the ₹202 crore penalty that had previously been imposed on Amazon by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for concealing information while seeking approval for its acquisition of Future Coupons. “Taking note of the totality of the circumstances of this case, it is considered appropriate and hence provided that no coercive steps shall be taken in relation to the notice dated 25.04.2023 against the appellant until the next date, in this case, i.e., 17.07.2023.” The court order says. Context please: This is a follow-up to the ongoing saga between Amazon and Future Retail. It all started in November 2019, when Amazon acquired 49 percent share in Future Coupons, the promoter entity of Future Retail. Since Future Coupons owned a 7.3 percent share of Future Retail, Amazon received a share of 3.58 percent stake in Future Retail after the acquisition. Things got complicated in August 2020 when Reliance announced that it would buy out Future Group’s retail, wholesale, and logistics business. Amazon objected to the acquisition, saying it had the right to first refusal and a non-compete against competitors like Reliance Retail. All this led to a legal battle with Amazon on one side and Reliance & Future Retail on the other. What has happened in the case so far: To block Reliance from acquiring Future Retail, Amazon got an injunction order from the Singapore International Arbitration Center in October 2020. Then, in November 2021, the independent directors of Future Retail…
“No coercive steps till next date in the case,” Supreme Court on The Amazon and Future Retail Case
It all started in November 2019, when Amazon acquired 49 percent share in Future Coupons, the promoter entity of Future Retail.
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
