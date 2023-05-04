Summary: India’s telecom authority’s consultation paper on the definition of International Traffic

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released a consultation paper on the definition of International Traffic. This was in response to a request by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for recommendations on the definition of international and domestic SMS. Why it matters: This consultation paper addresses queries that TRAI received in 2021 from two separate unnamed entities. Both entities requested the authority to instruct telecom service providers to allow the transmission of their SMS traffic under the domestic route. This definition bears importance because, under the current regulation system, termination charges on domestic SMS are regulated whereas telecom operators are free to decide the termination charges on international SMS. Some officials have suggested that the main reason for this request was the transactional messages (OTPs, e-receipts, delivery updates to name a few) sent my multi-national companies to their customers. These messages, although generated on international servers are sent through domestic servers, making it harder to decide whether they should be classified under domestic or international SMS category, according to a report by Economic Times. What does the consultation paper suggest: Defining ‘traffic’ instead of SMS: While asked to define domestic and international SMS, the consultation paper instead chooses to define international traffic. TRAI mentions that SMS is a subcategory of telecommunication traffic and as such it would be more appropriate to define traffic instead. Specifying the pre-existent definition of domestic traffic: The authority mentions that India is divided into 22 telecom circles/metro areas for granting access service licenses and…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.