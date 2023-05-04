The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released a consultation paper on the definition of International Traffic. This was in response to a request by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for recommendations on the definition of international and domestic SMS. Why it matters: This consultation paper addresses queries that TRAI received in 2021 from two separate unnamed entities. Both entities requested the authority to instruct telecom service providers to allow the transmission of their SMS traffic under the domestic route. This definition bears importance because, under the current regulation system, termination charges on domestic SMS are regulated whereas telecom operators are free to decide the termination charges on international SMS. Some officials have suggested that the main reason for this request was the transactional messages (OTPs, e-receipts, delivery updates to name a few) sent my multi-national companies to their customers. These messages, although generated on international servers are sent through domestic servers, making it harder to decide whether they should be classified under domestic or international SMS category, according to a report by Economic Times. What does the consultation paper suggest: Defining ‘traffic’ instead of SMS: While asked to define domestic and international SMS, the consultation paper instead chooses to define international traffic. TRAI mentions that SMS is a subcategory of telecommunication traffic and as such it would be more appropriate to define traffic instead. Specifying the pre-existent definition of domestic traffic: The authority mentions that India is divided into 22 telecom circles/metro areas for granting access service licenses and…
News
Summary: India’s telecom authority’s consultation paper on the definition of International Traffic
The consultation paper suggests defining international traffic instead of SMS, as SMS is a subcategory of telecommunication traffic
Latest Headlines
- Summary: India’s telecom authority’s consultation paper on the definition of International Traffic May 4, 2023
- Internet shutdown in Manipur extended over “public order” reasons May 4, 2023
- Why is the FTC Proposing that Meta Be Prohibited From Monetising Children’s Data? May 4, 2023
- Google is ditching passwords for passkeys: Here’s how it works May 4, 2023
- How has social media addiction grown among children and why is it so hard to address this issue? May 4, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login