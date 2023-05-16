wordpress blog stats
Speakers: MarketsNama 2023, Delhi, 19th May #Ad

At MediaNama we are focused on providing our readers and attendees with both the depth and breadth of understanding of technology policy.

Published

MediaNama is happy to announce its first confirmation of speakers for the inaugural edition of MediaNama’s ‘MarketsNama’ event on May 19, 2023, in New Delhi. The conference focuses on key themes relating to the regulation of digital markets. Our aim is to better understand policy thinking and regulatory activity—its principles, motivation, effects—on these entities, both from a speech and business perspective.

Agenda | MarketsNama 2023

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
Time: 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM
Venue: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi

  • 10:30 AM: Check-in + Networking
  • 11:00 AM: Safe Harbor v2.0: What does it look like?
  • 12:30 PM: Regulating Marketplaces: E-commerce and App Stores
  • 01:45 PM: Networking Lunch
  • 02:30 PM: Regulating Speech and Content Online
  • 04:00 PM: Privacy, Cybercrime and Cybersecurity 

Confirmed speakers include:

Safe Harbor v2.0: What does it look like?

  • Rohit Kumar, The Quantum Hub
  • Uthara Ganesh, Snap India
  • Vasudev Devadasan, CCG-NLUD
  • Vivek Abraham, Salesforce

Regulating Marketplaces: E-commerce and App Stores

  • Abir Roy, Sarvada Legal
  • Shruti Aji Murali, Axiom5 Law Chambers
  • Gowree Gokhale, Nishith Desai Associates

Regulating Speech and Content Online

  • Radhika Jhalani, SFLC
  • Sachin Dhawan, CCG-NLUD
  • Tanmay Singh, Internet Freedom Foundation
  • Ujwala Uppaluri

Privacy, Cybercrime and Cybersecurity

  • Atul Kumar, Data Security Council of India
  • Sukanya Thapliyal, CCG-NLUD

Don’t forget to apply to attend this invite-only discussion. Please feel free to suggest points of discussion and questions you think ought to be raised, in the application form.

Also check out our reading list to brush up on safe harbor, e-commerce and speech regulation and other topics we plan to cover during this event. Remember – you’re a participant, not just a spectator. We look forward to an interactive session from attendees as well. 

MediaNama is hosting this discussion with support from Salesforce, Google and Mozilla. Internet Freedom Foundation, the Centre for Internet and Society and Alliance of Digital India Foundation are MediaNama’s community partners for this event.

Why you should attend

Here are 5 reasons why, if you’re in technology/policy, you must consider attending MediaNama discussions, especially the physical, in-person formats:

  1. Share your point of view and get instant feedback: At MediaNama discussions you get to share your point of view, instead of being talked to by a panel: over 60% of a MediaNama discussion is interactive and focused on debating issues with the participants in the roomful of an audience curated for relevance.
  2. Meet others working on the same subject: we have dedicated networking time at MediaNama discussions, where you can meet and engage with others working on the same subject, and get a sense of what’s happening behind the scenes.
  3. Hear a point you hadn’t considered: We curate our participants for a diversity of perspectives, with people working on the same issue, but coming from a different background: hear not just from policy wonks, but also technologists, founders, people working with lawmakers, among others. There’s always another way of looking at something.
  4. Outcome focused: At the end of each session, one of the key questions we consider is a wish list: what should change, why and how?
  5. Breadth and depth of understanding: At MediaNama we are focused on providing our readers and attendees with both the depth and breadth of understanding of technology policy. We work hard to determine the probing questions that lend themselves to a deeper understanding of issues, discuss principles, and bring out perspectives that you might not have considered. You can ask questions too. Sometimes the questions are more important than an answer.
  • Registration does not guarantee attendance. In case you fit our mandate for the intended audience, we’ll send you a confirmation before May 19, 2023, for the discussion.
  • MediaNama’s subscribers, however, get guaranteed access to all our events, with an option to attend virtually. You can subscribe to MediaNama to support our work.
  • Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.

Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

