10 Recommendations on Social Media Use By Adolescents from the American Psychological Association

"The effects of social media likely depend on what teens can do and see online, teens’ preexisting strengths or vulnerabilities, and the contexts in which they grow up," observed a new health advisory on adolescent social media usage issued by the American Psychological Association (APA). Using this maxim, the academic grouping advised adolescents to use social media in "healthy ways", platforms to design kid-friendly spaces, and parents to step in more to monitor how their children are surfing the Internet. Why it matters: Social media addiction among children is on the rise—thanks to the pandemic and long spells of online education. Without discounting the many benefits of exploring the Internet at a young age, addiction can lead to serious cognitive and behavioural disruptions for children. The APA's recommendations towards children and parents may be a step towards addressing the issue holistically and collaboratively. However, platforms may require a stronger (and better-designed) regulatory stick before they make their virtual words safer and less addictive. The APA's 10 recommendations 1. Use social media in ways that promote "healthy socialisation": In short, that means using social media to build social support, online companionship, and emotional intimacy. Doing this can support the psychological development of young people especially when they're socially isolated, stressed, or looking for people going through similar things. People suffering from mental illnesses may find that social media interactions help them "control, practice, and review" social interactions. Social media can be especially useful for members of marginalised groups that otherwise experience harm online…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.