Following the Department of Telecommunication’s (DoT) failure to provide information about ASTR solution’s data safeguard and retention regulations, MediaNama filed another RTI application requesting a copy of the final contract for the technology. However, the department declined this request stating: “The work related to ASTR solutions contains confidential information which have personal details of subscribers also. Hence, information can not be provided as per RTI Act clause no 8(1)(a) and 8(1)(j).” What is ASTR? The Artificial Intelligence & Facial Recognition Powered Solution for Telecom Sim Subscriber Verification (ASTR) is a system that uses subscriber images provided by Telecom Subscriber Providers (TSPs) to detect duplication of SIM card registrations under different names, guardian name, date of birth or any other KYC parameter. In 2022, MediaNama filed an RTI application with the DoT asking for ASTR's tender document along with other details like data storage location, retention and user consent policy. It failed to answer these questions after which MediaNama filed a first appeal but to no avail. The Communications Ministry confirmed the government's use of ASTR in February 2023. Why it matters: No one was aware of the telecom department’s use of facial recognition via ASTR solutions until MediaNama’s coverage of the same. It was only at a MediaNama conference in November last year that a telecom operator person even mentioned this system. People of India have largely been kept in the dark about the processing of their facial data which is a violation of their right to privacy. Now that…
News
Why is the contract for telecom department’s facial recognition service ASTR confidential?
Responding to an RTI request filed by MediaNama asking for a copy of the contract for ASTR, the dept said any ASTR-related work contains confidential info.
Latest Headlines
- Why is the contract for telecom department’s facial recognition service ASTR confidential? May 9, 2023
- Zoho Launches A New Web Browser Called Ulaa, Claims to Have A Privacy-First Approach May 9, 2023
- All the financial incentives ONDC is offering to buyer, seller apps May 9, 2023
- IT Ministry’s proposed amendments allow private entities to use Aadhaar authentication to provide services May 9, 2023
- Finance Ministry allows 22 private entities to use Aadhaar for verification, is it legal though? May 8, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login