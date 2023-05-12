wordpress blog stats
Here’s why rights groups are concerned about Pakistan’s indefinite internet shutdown

Access Now’s Keep It On project highlights that there is a growing trend of the use of internet shutdowns by authorities “as a knee-jerk reaction to law and order situations

Published

What’s the news: Rights groups have called upon the Pakistan government to lift the nationwide internet shutdown imposed since the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on May 8. Organisations like Amnesty International and Access Now have called the move a violation of people’s human rights. Indefinite internet shutdown in Pakistan: The Pakistan government imposed an indefinite ban on mobile internet services following the nationwide demonstrations in the country. The protests were sparked by Khan’s arrest at the premises of the Islamabad High Court by the Pakistan Rangers, a paramilitary force, in connection with a corruption case. Many of these protests turned violent, and the army was called in response. As per a BBC report, at least eight people died during the protest and 1,400 were arrested, including other political leaders of the Tehreek-i-Insaf party. Why it matters: Access Now’s Keep It On project highlights that there is a growing trend of the use of internet shutdowns by authorities “as a knee-jerk reaction to law and order situations, without regard to the impact on rights and freedoms.” India is no exception to this, topping the list of highest number of internet shutdowns globally for five consecutive years. In a digitised world, suspension of the internet essentially means the curbing of people’s right to free speech online. If India, or any country for that matter, intends to pose itself as the frontrunner of digital change and a free internet, it needs to flag and criticise such instances of gross human rights…

Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

