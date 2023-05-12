Here’s everything you need to know about Rario’s suit against MPL and Striker in Delhi High Court

A petition filed by Rario against MPL and Striker failed to find favour with the Delhi High Court which refused to grant interim relief to Rario, according to a copy of the order reviewed by MediaNama. Rario, in its petition which was filed on February 24 this year, accused Mobile Premier League (MPL) and Striker of using player marks and other attributes of Indian cricketers unlawfully and sought a permanent injunction with damages. Which are the parties involved in the case? Rario: It is a digital cricket collectible platform, that allows users to collect, trade, and own digital assets (NFT) that represent their favourite players, teams, and moments in the sport, as per its website. It also runs a fantasy game (D3.Club) backed by Dream11. MPL: It is an online gaming platform that offers more than 60 games in categories such as fantasy sports, card games, arcade games, puzzle games, action games, and more. It is one of the biggest gaming companies in India. Striker: It is an online fantasy platform where users can make fantasy cricket teams using player cards. They can also trade player cards to earn money from Striker’s marketplace, according to its website. The judgement said that an injunction at this stage would result in the closure of Striker’s business and would cause huge financial losses to the company and its users on the platform. It, however, specified that the observations would have no bearing on the final adjudication of Rario's suit. Why it matters: It…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.