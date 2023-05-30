In response to a month-long internet shutdown in India’s Manipur, an advocate and an enterprise head have filed a petition at the Supreme Court of India seeking an “interim direction” for restoration of internet services in the state, according to a report by The Frontier Manipur. The petitioners, advocate Chongtham Victor and proprietor of MK Enterprise James Mayengbam, both citizens of the state, stated that the internet shutdown has adversely affected their daily lives and livelihood. Internet services in different parts of Manipur were first cut off on April 27 (in a couple of districts) and then on May 3, in response to the unrest that engulfed the state after rallies and protests were carried out against the inclusion of the Meitei/Meetei community in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. According to The Frontier Manipur, these shutdown orders were then extended on May 7, May 11, May 16, May 21 and May 26, leading to an indefinite shutdown in the state. Key concerns of the petitioners: According to the report, the petitioners have pointed out that the shutdown has caused “significant harm” to people’s rights. The shutdown has greatly impacted their mental health in uncertain times and the inability to communicate with their friends, family, and colleagues has affected their personal as well as professional life. They have also highlighted that people are not able to access schools, banks, and online methods of payments or markets, which means they can’t obtain essential supplies and this has brought their “lives and livelihood…
News
‘Lives and livelihood affected’: Petition in Supreme Court against internet shutdown in Manipur
The petitioners, advocate Chongtham Victor and MK Enterprise head James Mayengbam, stated that the internet shutdown has adversely affected their daily lives and livelihood.
Latest Headlines
- ‘Lives and livelihood affected’: Petition in Supreme Court against internet shutdown in Manipur May 30, 2023
- “Safe Harbour Is the Bedrock Upon Which We See All this Innovation on the Internet Today”: Snap’s Uthara Ganesh #NAMA May 29, 2023
- Why India’s stock market regulator went after finfluencer PR Sundar May 29, 2023
- Should e-commerce marketplaces continue to have safe harbour? #NAMA May 29, 2023
- Drugs Regulator “Contemplating” Fresh Consultations On E-Pharmacy Rules: Indian Gov at Delhi HC May 29, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login