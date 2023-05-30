‘Lives and livelihood affected’: Petition in Supreme Court against internet shutdown in Manipur

In response to a month-long internet shutdown in India’s Manipur, an advocate and an enterprise head have filed a petition at the Supreme Court of India seeking an “interim direction” for restoration of internet services in the state, according to a report by The Frontier Manipur. The petitioners, advocate Chongtham Victor and proprietor of MK Enterprise James Mayengbam, both citizens of the state, stated that the internet shutdown has adversely affected their daily lives and livelihood. Internet services in different parts of Manipur were first cut off on April 27 (in a couple of districts) and then on May 3, in response to the unrest that engulfed the state after rallies and protests were carried out against the inclusion of the Meitei/Meetei community in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. According to The Frontier Manipur, these shutdown orders were then extended on May 7, May 11, May 16, May 21 and May 26, leading to an indefinite shutdown in the state. Key concerns of the petitioners: According to the report, the petitioners have pointed out that the shutdown has caused “significant harm” to people’s rights. The shutdown has greatly impacted their mental health in uncertain times and the inability to communicate with their friends, family, and colleagues has affected their personal as well as professional life. They have also highlighted that people are not able to access schools, banks, and online methods of payments or markets, which means they can’t obtain essential supplies and this has brought their “lives and livelihood…

