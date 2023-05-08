ONDC vs Zomato, Swiggy: What to look for behind all the hype

Over the last week, one in every few tweets on my Twitter timeline has been about ONDC, with early adopters comparing the e-commerce network's ultra-low prices for burgers, biriyani, and whatnot with that of incumbents like Zomato and Swiggy. But for all the praise and hype around ONDC and the many claims about how it's going to be the Zomato and Swiggy "killer," a handful of customers have also pointed out the many serious shortcomings and challenges facing ONDC. While the hype around ONDC might be generated by paid marketing campaigns, as some seem to believe, the shortcomings are real. And if these are not fixed soon, campaigns to drive people to ONDC could backfire, as the poor experience might cause people not to come back to the network. https://twitter.com/Inc42/status/1654894497350799367?s=20 Explained: What Is The Open Network For Digital Commerce (ONDC) And How Will It Work? What's being praised 1. Cheap: A quick look at the chart above makes it clear that ONDC is indeed much cheaper than existing platforms; in many cases it's half the price of Swiggy and Zomato. While there are many questions around this (covered in the next section), these prices are undoubtedly a major attraction for customers at the moment. https://twitter.com/iuditg/status/1653795759131881472?s=20 https://twitter.com/Ravisutanjani/status/1654052314901270530?s=20 https://twitter.com/ankitpr89/status/1654200033292570655?s=20 2. Lower commissions: Like Swiggy and Zomato, ONDC also has commissions charged by the various participants (seller app, buyer app, logistics delivery, and the network itself). But based on what has been reported, ONDC appears to be levying a much lower commission than existing platforms,…

