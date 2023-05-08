wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

ONDC vs Zomato, Swiggy: What to look for behind all the hype

While the hype around ONDC might be generated by paid marketing campaigns, as some seem to believe, the shortcomings are real.

Published

Over the last week, one in every few tweets on my Twitter timeline has been about ONDC, with early adopters comparing the e-commerce network's ultra-low prices for burgers, biriyani, and whatnot with that of incumbents like Zomato and Swiggy. But for all the praise and hype around ONDC and the many claims about how it's going to be the Zomato and Swiggy "killer," a handful of customers have also pointed out the many serious shortcomings and challenges facing ONDC. While the hype around ONDC might be generated by paid marketing campaigns, as some seem to believe, the shortcomings are real. And if these are not fixed soon, campaigns to drive people to ONDC could backfire, as the poor experience might cause people not to come back to the network. https://twitter.com/Inc42/status/1654894497350799367?s=20 Explained: What Is The Open Network For Digital Commerce (ONDC) And How Will It Work? What's being praised 1. Cheap: A quick look at the chart above makes it clear that ONDC is indeed much cheaper than existing platforms; in many cases it's half the price of Swiggy and Zomato. While there are many questions around this (covered in the next section), these prices are undoubtedly a major attraction for customers at the moment. https://twitter.com/iuditg/status/1653795759131881472?s=20 https://twitter.com/Ravisutanjani/status/1654052314901270530?s=20 https://twitter.com/ankitpr89/status/1654200033292570655?s=20 2. Lower commissions: Like Swiggy and Zomato, ONDC also has commissions charged by the various participants (seller app, buyer app, logistics delivery, and the network itself). But based on what has been reported, ONDC appears to be levying a much lower commission than existing platforms,…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ