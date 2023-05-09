If you've been on Twitter recently, you most likely came across tweets comparing the prices offered on ONDC vs incumbents like Swiggy, Zomato, BigBasket, etc. In many cases, the prices on ONDC are half of the other options and it makes you wonder if you've been getting fleeced all this while. But behind all the hype and praise being showered on ONDC, there are many questions and shortcomings, which we've covered here. The biggest of them all is: will ONDC always be this cheap? The short answer is: not likely because products on ONDC are currently heavily discounted to get the network up and running. These discounts are supported by financial incentive programs introduced by ONDC and these programs won't last forever: 1. Discount for buyers: Under this program, ONDC will reimburse buyer apps up to Rs 50 per order for the discount that they offer to buyers under the promo code "ONDC50". The minimum order value must be Rs 100 and ONDC will only reimburse up to 2000 (earlier 1000) transactions per day 2. Delivery subsidy: Under this program, ONDC will reimburse seller apps up to Rs 75 (earlier Rs 40) per order for discounts given on delivery charges. 3. Incentive for buyer apps for demand generation (ended on April 28): Start-ups and MSMEs: If the buyer app fits the criteria of a start-up or MSME, ONDC will pay the app Rs 50 per order. Others: ONDC will pay Rs 5,00,000 to the first two buyer apps (that are not startups…
All the financial incentives ONDC is offering to buyer, seller apps
These discounts are supported by financial incentive programs introduced by ONDC and these programs won’t last forever
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
