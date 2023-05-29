wordpress blog stats
Ola announces Prime Plus service with no cancellation hassle for select customers

Ola earlier also had an in-car infotainment service that it suspended to focus on providing electronic vehicle services.

Published

What’s the news: Ola Cabs CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced a new premium service with no cancellations and operational hassle for select customers in Bengaluru in a tweet on May 28, 2023. Aggarwal wrote, “Testing out a new premium service by Olacabs! Prime Plus: Best drivers, top cars, no cancellations or operational hassles. Will go live for select customers in Bangalore today. Do try it out. I’ll be using it frequently and will share my experiences here on Twitter.” https://twitter.com/bhash/status/1662679645979054082 As per the screenshot shared by Aggarwal, the new service offers cheaper fares than the ‘mini’ or ‘book any’ ride options. However, unimpressed by this news, the House per Square Feet twitter account user argued that these are basic services that Ola should be providing to everyone anyway. https://twitter.com/housepersqft/status/1663015946880172033 Why it matters: As pointed out by the Twitter user, customers can argue that the services offered via Prime Plus are basic facilities that should be assured to all. The truly positive point here may be the cheaper prices offered. After all, Karnataka even issued a ban on aggregate autorickshaws due to exorbitant rates. Karnataka High Court event put a cap on auto aggregators’ commissions by January 6. Yet according to a source-based Economic Times article, the prices of the Prime Plus are likely to be higher than that of the other Ola cab services. Ola earlier also had an in-car infotainment service that it suspended to focus on providing electronic vehicle services. For now, there is no indication that Prime Plus…

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

