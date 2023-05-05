Mozilla is opening up its social media platform experiment "Mozilla.social" to private beta testing, said Mozilla's Chief Product Officer Steve Teixeira in a company blog yesterday. Teixeira added that what makes the platform distinct is its content moderation approach, pointedly stating that it's not building a "self-declared neutral" platform. "We believe that far too often, “neutrality” is used as an excuse to allow behaviors and content that’s designed to harass and harm those from communities that have always faced harassment and violence," Teixeira wrote. Content moderation will follow the "Mozilla Manifesto", which outlines principles like human dignity, inclusion, security, individual expression and collaboration. Among other things, Mozilla.social's content moderation policy currently prohibits hate speech, terrorist and violent extremist content, fraud, promoting illegal goods, misinformation and disinformation, violations of third-party privacy, child sexual abuse content, some sexualised content, self-harm-related content, posts inciting harassment, and accounts impersonating someone (barring satire). Why it matters: Mozilla's approach to free speech is hardly absolutist—that is, it doesn't seem to be keen on letting people say what they want online just because they believe they have a right to do so. Amidst the rise of inflammatory speech online, which has the added potential of fuelling conflict offline, this strict approach could be a boon in disguise. On the flip side, what constitutes "harmful" content is subjective—Mozilla may inadvertently end up restricting all sorts of speech in the name of protecting people. "We understand that individual expression is often seen, particularly in the US, as an absolute right…
News
Reducing the “Muck” That Makes Social Media “Horrible”: How is Mozilla.social Exploring Content Moderation?
Content moderation will follow the “Mozilla Manifesto”, which outlines principles like human dignity, inclusion, security, individual expression and collaboration
Latest Headlines
- Reducing the “Muck” That Makes Social Media “Horrible”: How is Mozilla.social Exploring Content Moderation? May 5, 2023
- Amnesty International, Access Now, and others issue a statement against IT Amendment Rules, 2023 May 5, 2023
- UK to review AI models for competition, consumer protection implications May 5, 2023
- Amnesty International Report: Here’s how Israel’s ‘Red Wolf’ facial recognition system curbs rights of Palestinians May 5, 2023
- Multiple cyber threats targeted at military personnel in India, Pakistan taken down: Meta May 4, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login