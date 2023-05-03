wordpress blog stats
Here’s what’s missing from Microsoft’s Responsible AI program: An ethics team

Responsible AI is the practice of designing & deploying AI with the intent of positively affecting all parties involved. But is that really possible without an ethics team?

Published

  On May 1, Microsoft released a blog post about their responsible AI program, written by its chief responsible AI (Artificial Intelligence) officer Natasha Crompton . In this blog, she stated, "A single team or a single discipline tasked with responsible or ethical AI was not going to meet our objectives." Interestingly, this comes nearly two months after the company fired its entire ethics and society team.  Why it matters: It is worth mentioning that Microsoft has been investing in the leading AI research company, OpenAI (the creator of ChatGPT), since 2019,  making another multi-million dollar investment in January this year. It has also incorporated OpenAI’s AI systems into its search engine Bing in February this year. All of this reveals that the company is a key player in the AI market. And while Microsoft expresses interest in responsible AI, it is worth noting that they fired their entire AI ethics team in March 2023. Employees told the independent newsletter Platformer, that this team had played a crucial role in ensuring that responsible AI principles were incorporated into the design of Microsoft products. The newsletter also reported that before their termination, the team had been working on examining the ethical impact of incorporating OpenAI’s technology into Microsoft products. These circumstances leave one to question whether the company’s Responsible AI Council is actually upholding the ideas it is working towards.   The blog post discussed the three key ideas Crompton considers essential when following through with the practice of responsible AI: Active…

