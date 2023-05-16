wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

One Approval Down, Two More to Go: Microsoft Wins EU’s Approval for Activision Deal

For the acquisition to go through, Microsoft needs the approval of regulatory bodies in the US, the UK, and the EU

Published

On May 15, the European Commission approved the acquisition of Activision Blizzard (Activision) by Microsoft. This approval is conditional and depends upon Microsoft’s commitments to fully address the competition concerns identified by the commission and to represent a significant improvement for cloud gaming. It was in January 2022 when Microsoft announced that it wants to acquire Activision Blizzard for a record $68.7 billion. For the acquisition to go through, Microsoft needs the approval of regulatory bodies in the US, the UK, and the EU. So far, the UK regulator has blocked the acquisition, to which Microsoft has filed an appeal, and the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has filed a lawsuit against the deal, which will not be decided upon till the end of the year, according to a report by the BBC. What is cloud gaming:  Cloud gaming is a kind of online gaming where the games are run on remote servers and streamed to the user rather than running on the local hardware of the user. Why it matters: While the UK regulator’s judgment expressed concern about the acquisition’s anti-competitive effects on the cloud gaming industry, the European Commission has come to the opposite conclusion. It believes that even though there is a potential for harm, given the limited scope of cloud gaming today, the popularity of Activision could promote the growth of the industry. It also claims that if Microsoft made Activision games exclusive to its own cloud streaming service, it would reduce competition in the distribution…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ