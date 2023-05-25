wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Meta Plans to Challenge Irish Data Regulator’s Massive €1.2 Billion Fine Over Cross Border Data Flows

Meta thinks it wasn’t given enough chances to explain its alleged misdemeanours during the investigation

Published

We missed this earlier: After a year of mass layoffs and a tough pivot to the "Metaverse", Meta's latest woe is a massive €1.2 billion fine recently slapped on it by Ireland’s Data Protection Commission. The issue: personal data transfers from the European Union (EU) to the United States. The regulator found that the transfers didn't adequately safeguard EU data subjects from privacy risks, despite the EU’s top court ruling on the issue a few years earlier.  Meta won’t be taking the verdict lying down. “There is no immediate disruption to Facebook because the decision includes implementation periods that run until later this year,” clarified Meta’s Nick Clegg, President, Global Affairs & Jennifer Newstead, Chief Legal Officer, in a blog post earlier this week. “We intend to appeal both the decision’s substance and its orders including the fine, and will seek a stay through the courts to pause the implementation deadlines.” The May 12th decision, which comes after nearly three years of investigation and deliberation, directed the tech major to suspend future personal data transfers to the United States within five months of the decision's notification. Meta Ireland has also been given six months to comply with the EU’s privacy law, by ceasing unlawful data processing and storage of personal data of EU users transferred to the US.  Notably, the Irish regulator initially didn’t want to fine Meta as it believed this would be disproportionate. The question was then deferred to the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) during the investigation, which…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ