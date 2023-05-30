wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

US Lawyer uses ChatGPT for case research, ends up citing fake cases in legal brief

Steven A. Schwartz used ChatGPT to supplement his legal research to prepare legal brief for a case. In the process, he cited court cases that do not exist.

Published

On May 26, the United States Southern District Court of New York issued a show cause notice to attorneys Peter LoDuca and Steven A. Schwartz, and the law firm they work for—Levidow, Levidow & Oberman, P.C.—because of the fake AI-generated court cases received as a defense for the Robert Mata v Avianca Airline Inc case it is representing right now. The attorneys and their law firm have to show cause on June 8 and justify why sanctions shouldn't be imposed against them under Rule 11(b)(2) & (c), Fed. R. Civ. P., (2) 28 U.S.C. § 1927 (which requires attorneys to examine the merits of a claim before filing it with the court), and the citation of fraudulent cases. While the show cause notice has been issued for LoDuca, Schwartz, and the firm, the one responsible for adding fake court cases was Schwartz. Schwartz says that LoDuca neither had a role in the research nor did he have knowledge of how the research was conducted. Why it matters: The fact that the AI-generated court cases seemed believable enough for Schwartz to cite them tells us about the serious concerns surrounding generative AI's ability to produce misinformation/disinformation. While the fake cases were eventually discovered, it is important to note that the process of fact-checking these cases eats into the time a case is being heard for. As the legal maxim "justice delayed is justice denied" implies, in serious cases, time spent on fact-checking could render the resolution ineffective.   The issue of AI…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Can generative AI collect our data from the Internet?

Is it safe to consider all "publicly available data" as public?

April 28, 2023

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ