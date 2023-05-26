wordpress blog stats
Digital India Act: Here are 11 key points from the MeitY’s Mumbai consultation

According to Chandrasekhar, the DIA will have a separate chapter on guardrails for emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence.

Published

With the draft Digital India Bill set to release in the first week of June 2023, stakeholders are eagerly awaiting to see how much of their input has been considered by the government. During a consultation session on the law held in Mumbai, Union Information Technology Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar assured attendees that the Act will be principle-based rather than specific rules. As done in the Bengaluru consultation, Chandrasekhar once again talked about removing the Section 79 provision on the safe harbour. However, this time he also commented on AI and similar technology-related regulations, classification of intermediaries, etc. Here’s a comprehensive list of the major points highlighted by the Minister on May 23. 11 key points from the Mumbai consultation Bye-bye safe harbour? Chandrasekhar once again talked about the possibility of doing away with safe harbour entirely. Calling it blanket immunity, he suggested that this should be replaced by conditional immunity. He added that Section 79 cannot be used by platforms as a means to avoid the protection of people’s rights. To learn about everything said by the Minister regarding safe harbor during the Mumbai consultation, click here. User harm at the heart of dealing with emerging technologies: Chandrasekhar said that user harm regulation will be at the core of artificial intelligence regulation and other emerging technologies. “The guardrails will be seen developed and the principles will be established to the prism of user harm,” he said. Government says it wants discussion on addiction: Stating that there is currently little legislative…

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

